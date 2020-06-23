JUST IN
Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for coronavirus vaccine

The potential vaccine has received a certificate from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans

China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has received a certificate from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials.

Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans, and more than a dozen vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials globally against the virus that has killed over 470,000 people.

However, none of the them have passed large-scale, late-stage phase 3 clinical trials, a necessary step before entering the consumer market.
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 15:02 IST

