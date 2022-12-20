JUST IN
Are Indians more holiday-prone?

The law minister of India recently said that the vacation period of Indian courts is an inconvenience to the people. The remark has opened up a debate if Indians, in general, take plenty of leaves

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

The men at the helm of affairs in government are apparently unhappy with the long vacations of Indian courts. The justice and law minister of India Kiren Rijiju recently said that the vacation period of Indian courts is an inconvenience to the people. The law minister’s remark on the functioning of the judiciary has opened up a debate if Indians, in general, take plenty of leaves? Listen to this podcast to find out.
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:26 IST

