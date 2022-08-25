Adani acquires stake in NDTV: Will retail investors benefit?

-
ALSO READ
Target, acquirer, board of directors: Understanding a hostile takeover
After Adani Group's acquisition, here's a look at the brief history of NDTV
Retail investors to gain from Adani's takeover bid for NDTV: Analysts
NDTV, Sun TV, TV Today: Media-related stocks to see more upside going ahead
Minority shareholders gain focus amid Adani-NDTV ownership battle
-
Putting an end to months of speculations, billionaire Gautam Adani’s media division officially sought control of New Delhi Television or NDTV, on Tuesday.
Adani Group said it had used financial rights to purchase a 29.18% stake in NDTV, through the conversion of loans into an equity stake in the promoter group.
It further laid out plans for a subsequent open offer for a stake of another 26% at Rs 294 per share, valued at Rs 493 crore.
On its part, NDTV said its founder-promoters had not consented to the exercise of rights.
Analysts said, prima facie, the takeover appears to be a ‘hostile’ one, and that the battle of ownership could be a long drawn affair.
Thus, they believe the camp that stands to gain the most is that of retail investors.
According to AK Prabhakar of IDBI Capital, “In NDTV's case, the retail shareholders stand to gain if the stock price continues to move up. Those who bought the stock at a much lower rate will be better off selling them in the secondary market rather than tendering them via the open offer” – AK Prabhakar, Head of Research, IDBI Capital
On the bourses, shares of NDTV hit the 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, hitting a 14-year high of RS 384.50 on the BSE.
In the past three months, the stock has zoomed nearly 140%, as compared to 8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Moreover, over the past one year, it has soared 382% as against 6% gain in the benchmark index.
That said, independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga says there is a surprise element in the entire development.
Speaking to Business Standard, Baliga says, VCPL was bought at Rs 114 cr. The value of the warrants, however, was close to Rs 800 cr. Public shareholders will not tender shares at a discount. Fund that holds close to 9.75% stake in NDTV could tilt the balance. Public/retail shareholders to benefit the most if the stock gains
As per technical charts, NDTV shares can move up another 15% upside and may hit 450 rupees-mark in the near-term.
On Thursday, the monthly F&O expiry for August series will drive the markets. Besides, crude oil prices and investors’ anticipation of Fed chair Jerome Powell’s address at Jackson Hole will be eyed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU