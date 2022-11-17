JUST IN
Business Standard

Are OMC stocks a good bet at the current levels?

Geopolitical tensions have pushed the prices of brent crude oil by 13% in the last one year. Find out the scenarios that may play out in the oil market next year, and what it means for investors

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Where are Brent crude prices headed?

    • Geopolitical tensions have pushed the prices of Brent crude oil by 13% in the last one year. It once hit the 130 dollars per barrel mark during the period. And as OPEC plans to cut supplies to maintain prices, analysts see 2023 to be a tough year for Reliance Industries and other oil marketing companies. This segment of the podcast explains various scenarios that may play out in the oil market next year, and what it means for investors in RIL and the oil marketing companies.

    First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 12:41 IST
