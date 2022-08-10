Are well-managed large caps a better bet for retail investors?

In conversation with UR Bhat, Co-founder and Director, Alphaniti Fintech



Q: The are currently focusing on how the global central banks, especially the US Fed, are fighting hard to tame inflation. However, they seem to be missing the US Fed’s balance-sheet reduction plans. Once that picks up pace, what is the likely impact on global financial

Ans:

>Balance-sheet tightening will be gradual; likely over the next two years

>More US Fed hikes to come

>Chances of a deep recession in the US

Q: For the markets, is the bulk of the pain behind us?

Ans:

>Geopolitical events will be eyed

>Quantitative tightening (QT) along with negative geopolitical developments will have ramifications for the markets

Q: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has outlined- its strategy to combat inflation. Are the outlined measures what the expected? Do you think the money will move from markets to fixed deposits etc?

Ans:

>RBI’s approach commendable

>Economic indicators are improving; trade deficit a concern

>India likely to be seen as an island of growth

>Indian markets will continue to do reasonably well

Q: Don’t you think the RBI rate hikes will dent demand?

Ans:

>Do not foresee a serious dent in demand; economy still on a strong footing

>Rate hikes may not be as steep as envisaged earlier

Q: Foreign investor flows have started trickling in. Will the good times last?

Ans:

>Deep recession in the US will sink global demand

>EMs may not get much risk capital as seen earlier

>India still will be an outlier; will get healthy flows

Q: How should investors build an equity corpus now – are large-caps still a safer option or an exposure to mid-and small-caps is also advisable?

Ans:

>Well-managed large-caps are a better bet for retail investors

>Large-caps can weather the storm much better than their smaller peers

Q: Any sectors that you find investment-worthy at the current juncture?

Ans:

>BFSI looks good

>Capital goods, infrastructure sectors have potential