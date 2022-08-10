Are well-managed large caps a better bet for retail investors?

-
ALSO READ
RBI could have been more circumspect in timing: Alphaniti Fintech's UR Bhat
Quantum, timing of RBI rate hike has surprised the markets: Analysts
Mid, small-caps shine; will their outperformance last?
Nomura sees 75bps Fed hike in June, July; markets will absorb it: Analysts
TMSEp214: Trade in rupee, Nicholas Stern, mid small caps, market correction
-
In conversation with UR Bhat, Co-founder and Director, Alphaniti Fintech
Q: The markets are currently focusing on how the global central banks, especially the US Fed, are fighting hard to tame inflation. However, they seem to be missing the US Fed’s balance-sheet reduction plans. Once that picks up pace, what is the likely impact on global financial markets?
Ans:
>Balance-sheet tightening will be gradual; likely over the next two years
>More US Fed hikes to come
>Chances of a deep recession in the US
Q: For the markets, is the bulk of the pain behind us?
Ans:
>Geopolitical events will be eyed
>Quantitative tightening (QT) along with negative geopolitical developments will have ramifications for the markets
Q: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has outlined- its strategy to combat inflation. Are the outlined measures what the markets expected? Do you think the money will move from markets to fixed deposits etc?
Ans:
>RBI’s approach commendable
>Economic indicators are improving; trade deficit a concern
>India likely to be seen as an island of growth
>Indian markets will continue to do reasonably well
Q: Don’t you think the RBI rate hikes will dent demand?
Ans:
>Do not foresee a serious dent in demand; economy still on a strong footing
>Rate hikes may not be as steep as envisaged earlier
Q: Foreign investor flows have started trickling in. Will the good times last?
Ans:
>Deep recession in the US will sink global demand
>EMs may not get much risk capital as seen earlier
>India still will be an outlier; will get healthy flows
Q: How should investors build an equity corpus now – are large-caps still a safer option or an exposure to mid-and small-caps is also advisable?
Ans:
>Well-managed large-caps are a better bet for retail investors
>Large-caps can weather the storm much better than their smaller peers
Q: Any sectors that you find investment-worthy at the current juncture?
Ans:
>BFSI looks good
>Capital goods, infrastructure sectors have potential
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU