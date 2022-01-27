Avendus Capital's Vaibhav Sanghavi on Budget expectations

-
Q1: It has been a rollercoaster ride for the markets over the past few sessions.
Are they nervous ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1 or is to more to do with global factors? Ans: >Market nervousness more to do with global factors, especially the US Fed policy >Street now expects more hikes in 2022 than envisaged in 2021 >Lot to look forward to in the Union Budget Q2: So, what are the markets expecting from the budget this time around? >More to do with continuation of existing policies, especially ease of doing business >Continued rationalisation of income-tax and taxes on fuel >Emphasis on capex programs, spending, rural push >Focus on COP and climate change Q3: How much fiscal room does the government have to do all this? >Robust tax collections to help spending push >Fiscal expenditure should not be inflationary >Fiscal deficit should not be an issue Q4: Given that the retail investors have been a big part of the market rally, what can they expect? Ans: >Most of the things are in place to grow their pool >Hope for continuation of existing policies >Financialisation of savings will continue Q5: And how should one position in the markets ahead of the D-day? Ans: >US Fed policy outcome is important and will impact sentiment >Budget an important event; continuity in existing policies will be appreciated by the markets >US Fed outcome can trigger volatility and correction >Expect the second half of 2022 to be good for emerging markets, including India
