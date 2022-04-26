Can ICICI Bank dethrone HDFC Bank as sector leader?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep62: Paytm, JioMart, Q&A with Marc Faber, long & short positions
What are long and short positions in the market?
Analysts see 42% upside in ICICI Bank on market share gain, credit growth
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
What are FPIs & domestic investors thinking about the market?
-
The two giants of the banking space – ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank – are battling it out to stay at the numero uno position.
Quarter after quarter, ICICI Bank has been threatening the leadership of HDFC Bank as the former reported steady earnings growth. Even during the March quarter, the earnings of ICICI Bank beat market estimates while those of HDFC Bank missed them.
It comes as no surprise then that analysts cut their target prices on HDFC Bank post result while upgraded or maintained their targets on ICICI Bank.
Going forward, analysts believe that steady growth delivery, strong asset quality and low credit costs, will help ICICI Bank deliver low-risk returns with consistent earnings per share compounding.
Let’s go to independent market analyst Ajay Bodke to have a better understanding of what’s ticking for ICICI Bank?
That said, there are a few metrics that investors need to watch out in both the banks to decide the winner.
From investment view point, analysts see 45% upside in HDFC Bank and 42% upside in ICICI Bank from a one-year perspective.
While Emkay Global opines that ICICI Bank can maintain its outperformance over HDFC Bank if it sustains its core performance and realises top management premium.
Nomura believes the tailwind of improving NIM, which had helped net interest income and pre-provision profit growth in FY22, is likely at its peak for ICICI Bank.
Those at JPMorgan also caution that ICICI Bank’s re-rating potential has largely played out with the lender’s valuation gap with HDFC Bank almost nil.
Overall, ICICI Bank appears well-placed to remain in the driver’s seat within the banking pack from near-term perspective as HDFC Bank faces de-rating amid slowdown in growth.
On Tuesday, investors will closely follow global cues for market direction. Besides, volatility is expected to rise ahead of the monthly F&O expiry.
Among individual shares, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life will be the key companies to announce their March quarter results.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU