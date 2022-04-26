Sebi restructures its advisory committee on market data

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Markets Insights: Why are yields on govt bond rising after Budget 2022?
Reliance Jio plans its biggest bond to refinance financial liabilities
Yield spread signals more surge in India bond rates, say analysts
Indian 10-year bond yield at 1-month high tracking global crude, U.S. peers
-
Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on market data that recommends policy measures pertaining to areas like securities market data access and privacy.
Rejigging its market data advisory committee, Sebi has said the panel will now have 21 members, as per the latest information with the regulator.
Earlier the committee had 20 members.
The committee is chaired by M S Sahoo, Professor at National Law University, Delhi and former chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
Apart from Sahoo, the panel has CEOs of stock exchanges and depositories, representatives of various stakeholders and senior officials of Sebi as members.
Members of the committee include Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha Broking Ltd; Ranjit Pawar Managing Director, South Asia at Refinitiv; Sreekanth Nadella CEO & COO at Kfintech; Suhas Tuljapurkar Managing Partner, Legagis; Raman Uberoi Senior Advisor Government & Regulatory Relations at CRISIL and Kiran Shetty, CEO and Regional Head - India & South Asia at SWIFT India.
Also, BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye; Mahesh Vyas, MD of CMIE; Prithvi Haldea, chairman at Prime Database; and Anuj Kumar, CEO of CAMS will continue as the members.
While Ashlesh Gosain, Regional Head - South Asia, Bloomberg LP, Mumbai; Reena Garg Scientist F & Head (Electronic & Information Technology Department) at BIS and Ganesh Ramakishnan Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering in IIT Bombay are no longer part of the panel.
The scope of the work of the committee includes identifying segment-wise data perimeters, data needs and gaps, recommending data privacy and data access regulations applicable to market data.
It is responsible for recommending appropriate policy for access to securities market data.
In addition, the committee recommends standardization of data definitions; data identification logic (usage of uniform codes for identifying and storing data - raw data and derived data) and data validation techniques (single source of truth, validation).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU