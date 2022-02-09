Can investors benefit from Brent crude rally?

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
Brent crude is hovering around $92 per barrel-mark even as faint signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran emerge. If US sanctions are lifted, Iran could export millions of barrels of crude and help to drive down red-hot oil prices. However, the move may not be enough to cool off the prices as tensions remain high in Eastern Europe. Crude prices have rallied about 20% this year and 16% in the past month, as tensions between Russia and NATO simmered over Ukraine. Technically, if WTI March holds $91.60 level, it could rise up to $93.60 levels. Analysts worry oil prices are headed higher, and can hit $125 a barrel by June 2022 given these tensions and a pick-up in demand over the months ahead. Platts Analytics, for instance, expects India’s gasoline demand to grow about 5 per cent in 2022 after rising 12 per cent in 2021. "India’s gasoline demand had already recovered back to above 2019’s levels.
The resurgence of COVID-19 in the country is expected to slow demand in Q1, but we still see growth for the whole of 2022 as the situation starts to improve. Mobility seems to be picking up as daily infections started to ease,” says JY Lim, Advisor, Oil Markets, S&P Global Platts Analytics But, rising crude oil prices may not be all that bad news, especially for companies that are engaged in drilling and extraction of oil. D-Street mavens are bullish on the road ahead for oil drilling companies such as ONGC, OIL India and Reliance Industries, who could gain from a rise in crude oil prices. Another sector that is likely to benefit is electric vehicles (EV), as people may opt to buy EVs instead of the ones that run on conventional fuel. Technical chartists, too, remain bullish on these stocks from a medium-term perspective and expect these stocks to gain between 10 and 15% in the next 6 – 8 months. A mild dip in oil prices and bond yields on Tuesday did cap downside in the markets yesterday as benchmark indices snapped their three-day losing run. The BSE Sensex index is now at 57,808 while the Nifty50 is at 17,267 as global headwinds keep investors on their toes. Today, investors will react to Q3 earnings of Bharti Airtel and IRCTC, announced post-market hours yesterday, and will eye quarterly results of ACC, Berger Paints, Nykaa and Tata Power among others.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU