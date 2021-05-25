Can metal stocks gain their mojo back? Here's what analysts say

The metals stocks have had a spectacular run in the past year, but off late their shine is getting dimmer as inflation woes and the possibility of a crackdown by the Chinese government are weighing on commodity prices.

The commodities like copper have soared nearly 100% in the last year to trade at all-time high levels while steel prices are at 10-year highs. Meanwhile, aluminium and nickel have jumped between 35-45%. But off late, metals prices witnessed a decline in the last one week. have corrected more than 4% followed by copper and aluminium.

naysayers say the rally wasn't supported by demand fundamentals but was rather led by the price rise. Even then, any investor who would have put money in the Nifty Metals index a year ago would have tripled their investment. As for individual stocks, the returns range between 35-850% in the past year. Even on a YTD basis, the Nifty Metals pack has rallied 57% as against a rise of 9% in the Nifty50 pack.

But with the latest overhang on the outlook, and after a sharp run-up, can surprise with more returns? Is there room for a further price rise or a prolonged correction is on the cards? To find our this and more, Business Standard's Saloni Goel connects with Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services and Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

