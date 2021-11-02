Decoded: What is arbitrage, how does it work, and what are its limitations?

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep 33: NPA accountability framework, Kamal Bali Q&A, jewellery stocks
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Decoded: What is prepackaged insolvency resolution & how does process work?
TMS, Ep 22: Task for Tatas, Nirmal Jain Q&A, and Thrasio-style startups
-
While talking about market participants, one usually refers to either long-term investors or intra-day traders, conveniently leaving out a third category – that of arbitrageurs. Arbitrageurs are the traders who undertake risk-less trades across global markets through a method known as arbitrage. Now, what is an arbitrage? Simply put, arbitrage is a trading practice wherein one buys an asset from one market and sells it in another market to make a quick buck. The practice exploits the assumptions of “efficient market” theory which suggests that a security or an asset, offering similar returns and having similar risks, should be valued at the same price across markets. However, as we know, prices can vary across markets due to factors like different foreign exchange rates, supply constraints, or demand exuberance. Thus, when price of a security is low in one market and high in another, arbitrageurs undertake trades to make “risk-less” profit. If one ounce of gold trades at $1,700 in one market and at $1,780 in another, an arbitrageur can easily earn profit of $80. Further, take a closer look around you and you would notice that arbitrage opportunity exists even at local levels. For example, if a loaf of bread is sold at Rs 30 in Delhi and at Rs 35 in Noida, then someone interested in bakery business can easily earn a profit of Rs 5 per loaf by buying in Delhi and supplying it in Noida. In the stock market, too, there is an opportunity for arbitrage in a scrip. However, such opportunities are usually rare. At a certain time on a given day, assume the shares of a company are trading at Rs 3,274 apiece on the NSE and Rs 3,274.40 apiece on the BSE.
Now if an arbitrageur were to buy 1,000 shares of the company on the NSE and sell on the BSE, he would make a profit of Rs 400. With our basics in place, let’s now take a look at some of the conditions necessary to undertake arbitrage trades. NECESSARY CONDITIONS FOR ARBITRAGE
- Asset price imbalance: Same asset is traded at different prices; or assets with similar cash flows are traded at different prices
- Simultaneous trade execution: The purchase and sale of identical or equivalent assets should be executed simultaneously to capture the price differences.
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU