Earnings analysis: Q4 report card & FY22 outlook amid 2nd Covid wave

While the March quarter earnings season - that is Q4FY21 -- is still in full swing, the early set of numbers that have come in over the past month point towards a strong performance, mainly on account of a low base over the previous quarter. But have these numbers met Street expectations and what have been the hits and misses so far?
That apart, we will also get a glimpse of what lies ahead for India Inc in fiscal 2021-22. Will the lockdown and mobility curbs imposed across several key states impact corporate performance, especially the services and manufacturing sectors? Are we staring at earnings downgrades in the quarters ahead?
We find out this and more in this special podcast with independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga and Dr VK Vijayklumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Listen in!
