Has UDAY brought a new dawn for power discoms across India?

In this podcast, Shreya Jai speaks to Ankur Bhardwaj on the details of the UDAY scheme, its successes and failures

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Uninterrupted power supply is a political hot potato that can bring a government down in an election. India also managed to electrify all villages during the first tenure of the Modi government. Now, the users in these newly electrified villages would also be expecting 24x7 power supply.

The reality however is different as most of India has erratic power supply. Experts blame this on the poor health of power distribution companies or discoms. Poor discom infrastructure or poor financial health could be the reason for this erratic power supply. What is the cause of poor financial health and what has the government done to fix this issue? In Novemeber, 2015 the Modi government launched Ujjwala Assured Discom Yojana or UDAY to rescue the discoms in the country. The scheme had fixed targets that it sought to achieve by FY20. How has the scheme performed so far? Has discom health improved?

Shreya Jai, special correspondent with Business Standard has tracked UDAY since inception and here she joins Ankur Bhardwaj to discuss the contours, successes and failures of UDAY. Tune in for more:
First Published: Thu, October 17 2019. 08:24 IST

