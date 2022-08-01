How are the markets placed ahead of RBI policy?

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Monetary policy: RBI to revisit KYC rules after digital lending fraud
RBI monetary policy review: Revised HTM cap to aid govt borrowing
RBI monetary policy review: FY23 inflation projections raised to 5.7%
-
The US Federal Reserve’s surprisingly dovish monetary policy, where the Fed chair announced a 75-basis point rate hike, was a shot in the arm for market bulls. The ensuing relief rally in the markets, catapulted the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex 1,753 points higher in two days, while the Nifty50 jumped 457 points.
With this, the frontline indices clocked weekly gains of 2.6 per cent each last week.
They also galloped over 8 per cent during the month of July, clocking their biggest monthly rally since August 2021.
Going into this week, analysts say the US Fed’s comments may also prompt the Reserve Bank of India to go easy on the policy tightening.
Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities, believes RBI to hike rates between 25 bps to 35 bps. Flat June inflation to guide rate hike quantum. Easing inflation will slow down rate hikes. Don't see any major repercussions on markets
Meanwhile, ahead of the RBI’s policy decision, stock specific action will dominate D-Street as corporate earnings enter their last leg.
ITC, Zomato, IndiGo, Lupin, Voda Idea, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nykaa, Paytm and Titan are some of the top companies slated to announce their results this week.
Technically, the Nifty closed above its 50-Weekly Moving Average last Friday. If it sustains the level, it could attempt to extend gains this week.
A decisive hold of the 50-WMA, placed at 17,085, can push the 50-pack index towards it trend line resistance of 17,360. On the downside, 16,600 could act as a strong support. As regards Sensex, the BSE benchmark can move in a broad range of 55,900 to 58,850 this week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU