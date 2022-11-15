JUST IN
Is investors' love for digital India over?

Shares of companies within the ambit of digital theme have succumbed to the turmoil in the global tech industry as recession fears continue to rise. What do experts recommend against this backdrop?

Topics
Digital India | Digital economy | Tech companies

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

technology

    • Investors seem to be shying away from stocks of companies in the ‘digital’ space, with most counters comprising the Nifty India Digital index giving negative returns in the past year.

    Shares of companies within the ambit of the digital theme have also succumbed to the turmoil in the global tech industry as recession fears continue to rise. So, what do experts recommend against this backdrop? We find out in this segment of the podcast.

    First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:44 IST
