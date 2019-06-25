Market Ahead, June 25: Top factors that are likely to guide markets today

Global cues and early trends of Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) indicate a flat start for the domestic stocks on Tuesday. Stocks in Asia were largely tepid in the early trade, as investors looked toward a meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to happen later in the week.

On Wall Street, US stocks ended mostly lower as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 per cent, to 26,728 while the S&P 500 lost 0.17 per cent to settle at 2,945 levels. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.32 per cent to close at 8,005.70 levels.

In the commodity market, oil prices were steady supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude.

Back home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex on Monday settled 72 points lower at 39,123 while the broader Nifty50 dipped 24 points to 11,700.

And, now the top market headlines from today's newspaper -

Sebi plans to tighten rules of pledging shares by promoter group entities;

Number of penny scrips, ie. stocks quoting in single-digits surge over 50 per cent since 2018 while those in high-denominations drop;

Loans sanctioned by NBFCs drop 31% in Q4 due to loss of investor confidence;

In the primary market, the initial public offer of IndiaMART InterMESH was subscribed 50 per cent on the first day of the offer on June 24.

And, now in stocks to watch today, we have SBI Life, steel stocks, ERIS Lifesciences, IFCI and NSE.