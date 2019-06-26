Market Ahead, June 26: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

Indian indices could remain volatile today as investors are expected to roll over their positions ahead of the expiry of June series Futures and Options contract due on Thursday. may further track sluggishness in the global

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said that the central bank was “insulated from political pressures,” pushing back against US President Donald Trump’s demand for a significant rate cut.

Japan’s Nikkei retreated 0.6% while South Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.1%.

Trends on SGX Nifty, the Singaporean exchange for Nifty Futures also suggested a flat start for the indices with a negative bias.

Powell’s comments coupled with uncertainty over US-China trade talks also dragged US indices lower during the overnight trade on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6% to settle at 26,548 while S&P500 slipped 0.95% to end at 2,917. The Nasdaq composite index too lost 1.5% to close at 7,885.

Back home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, on Tuesday, settled 312 points higher at 39,435 while the broader Nifty50 index settled 97 points higher at 11,796.

After yesterday’s session, daily charts showed the formation of a long bull candle from the near support levels of 11,650. Further upwards move is expected with Key resistance levels placed between 11,800 and 11,850 levels for the next 1-2 sessions.