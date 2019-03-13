Market Ahead, March 13: Brexit vote outcome, macro data are top triggers

Macro data such as industrial output growth and the consumer price index(CPI)-based inflation rate, released by the government on Tuesday, will be key factors driving investors' sentiment today.

Industrial output growth slipped in January to a two-month low of 1.7 per cent, while the retail price inflation rate rose to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February, official data showed.

On the global front, UK lawmakers once again rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Parliament will vote later Wednesday on whether to leave the EU with no deal and if that fails, another vote on Thursday to decide whether to extend the Brexit deadline.

Back home, continuing their strong show, the benchmark indices ended over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in financials and energy counters. The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 37,535.66, up 481.56 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,301.20, up 133 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,477.72 crore in the equity market on March 12, NSE data showed.

TRADE SET-UP

Asian share got off to a subdued start on Wednesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent in slow trade. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent and Australia’s main index slipped 0.4 per cent.

STOCKS IN FOCUS

Jet Airways: The beleaguered carrier has said that four more aircraft had been grounded due to non-payment to lessors.

NMDC: Interim dividend for FY19 has been declared at the rate of Rs 5.52 per share of face value of Re 1 each.

HDFC Life Insurance: Second and last day of offer on sale (OFS) for non-retail investors which was subscribed 2.60 times of the base issue and 1.83 times of the total issue on the first day at indicative price of Rs 365.2 per share.

Avenue Supermarts: Company has issued commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

Vedanta: According to reports, Cairn Energy’s long-running tax dispute with the Indian government has dragged it to a huge annual loss. Loss for 2018 at $1.26 billion as compared to profit of $272 million in calendar year 2017.