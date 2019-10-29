Market Ahead, October 29: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

September quarter earnings and progress in US-China trade negotiations would be the key factors driving on Tuesday. Besides, the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, that begins today, would be on investors' radar amid expectations of a third consecutive interest rate cut of 25 basis points.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule. Additionally, the US trade representative also said they were studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods. READ MORE

Gains could, however, be capped by the EU's decision to postpone Brexit up to January 31. READ MORE

That apart, movement of rupee against the US dollar, crude oil prices, inflows from FPIs and DIIs will also be closely watched.

On Sunday, opened for a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session to mark the beginning of Samvat 2076. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 192 points, or 0.49 per cent higher, at 39,250 levels. On NSE, the broader Nifty50 index closed 43 points or 0.37 per cent, higher at 11,627-mark.

EARNINGS TODAY

About 18 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2FY20 results today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares scaled a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time peaks amid hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week.

Japan's Nikkei led the way with a rise of 0.6 per cent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.2 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.56 per cent to score a record closing peak, while the Dow rose 0.49 per cent and the Nasdaq inched up 1.01 per cent during the overnight trade on Monday.