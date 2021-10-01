Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 1: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, August 3: Factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
The stupendous rally in the first six months of 2021-22 met with a lacklustre end, with the benchmark indices declining for a third straight day on Thursday. But they still managed to offer 20 per cent returns to investors during this period, which saw
the BSE Sensex rising from the 50,000 level to over 60,000 and the NSE Nifty from 14,700 to nearly 18,000.
The markets not only withstood a strong second wave of Covid-19 during this period but also held their ground amid talks of the US Fed tapering, the Evergrande crisis, and strong inflation fears.
Against this backdrop, the show put up by the broader markets was even more noteworthy. The BSE Midcap index surged 25 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap rose by a whopping 36 per cent. A major chunk of gains came from the Realty, Metals, Media and IT packs, which soared between 35 and 53 per cent on the NSE. The auto, pharma and banking sectors' performance against this was muted, as they added between 7 and 16 per cent.
Now, can the equity bull run continue in the second half of FY22? In that scenario, would outperformance by broader markets last? What are some of the key risks for the market this financial year? Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel One answers all of them in this podcast
Now, moving on to more immediate triggers at hand, the markets are likely to react to a host of macro numbers today. The August core sector output data came out last evening, while September Markit Manufacturing PMI is due later today. Furthermore,
auto stocks are likely to hog the limelight as the monthly auto sales figures start trickling in today.
The action in the primary market will also remain strong. The IPO by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will open for the third and final day today. On Thursday, the issue sailed through with 1.07 times subscription. Lastly, shares of Paras Defense will list on the bourses. After a record-breaking performance in the IPO market, the company could attempt to stage a similar move with a blockbuster listing. In the grey market, Paras Defense was quoting at a 140 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 175.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU