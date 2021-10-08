Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 8: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, August 3: Factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
Domestic markets will remain volatile in the first half of Friday’s session as investors will read the fine print of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy outcome at 10 AM today, followed by a press conference later in the day.
While the central bank is expected to hold key interest rates steady to support growth, its views on policy normalization, GDP growth, inflation trajectory, and G-SAP quantum will hold importance.
Given this, rate-sensitive stocks such as banks, automobile, and real estate players, along with movement in bond yields will be on investor radar today.
Thereafter, focus will shift to IT stocks as sector major Tata Consultancy Services will kick start the September quarter earnings’ season.
Most brokerages are penciling in double-digit growth in net profit and revenue, led by improvement in demand from BFSI, healthcare and retail, acceleration in digital technologies and ramp-up of deals along with recovery from the India market.
Furthermore, persistent market share loss of key players such as Capgemini and Cognizant is also expected to directly benefit TCS.
While net profit growth is expected to grow anywhere between 22-32%, up to Rs 9,927 crore, the revenue could rise up to 20 per cent over previous year to Rs 48,191 crore.
As regards key monitorables, the management’s view on margin outlook, demand and pricing trends along with deal win commentary will be keenly tracked by the markets.
Stock-specific developments, foreign fund flow, and oil prices will be the other factors guiding the markets today.
On the global front, investors will track China’s Services PMI data for September and US’ weekly jobs data, slated to be released later today.
On Thursday, equity markets rebounded amid a recovery in global markets. The BSE Sensex settled 488 points higher at 59,678 levels while the Nifty50 shut shop at 17,790-mark, up 144 points. Both the indices were up 0.8 per cent each.
The recovery in the broader markets was even sharper with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices settling 1.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent higher, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU