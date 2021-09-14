Market Ahead Podcast, September 14: Factors that could guide markets today

A slew of macroeconomic data points and primary market triggers are expected to keep investors busy on Tuesday.

The initial trading hours in the secondary market will be guided by retail inflation data, released after market hours on Monday, and by wholesale inflation print, set to be released later today.

Given that D-Street was factoring in a consumer inflation in the range of 5.1 to 5.9 per cent, the movement in government bond yields and banking stocks would be on investor radar today.

That apart, the US will also announce its inflation data later in the day, which may keep global volatile through the day.

As regards the primary market, auto component maker Sansera Engineering will open its initial public offer today, which will run through Thursday.

At the top end of the price band of Rs 734-744 a share, the company looks to raise Rs 1,283-crore. The IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale for 17.24 million shares, is a good long-term bet, suggest analysts.

Separately, Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic will debut on the bourses today.

The initial share sale of Ami Organics was subscribed over 64 times, while that of Vijaya Diagnostic was subscribed 4.5 times. But grey market trends are suggesting a muted listing for the latter and a double-digit listing pop for the former.

Overall, equities are expected to stay in the consolidation mode with a side-ways movement.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 127 points lower at 58,178 levels while the broader Nifty50 shut shop at 17,355, down 14 points.

However, healthy buying in the broader market kept overall market breadth in the favour of the buyers. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices closed 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent higher, respectively.