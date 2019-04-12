Market Wrap, April 12: Sensex up 160 points, Infosys Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY

on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 4,074 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. The IT major set FY20 constant currency growth guidance at 7.5-7.9 per cent. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.

Revenues for the quarter came in at Rs 21,539 crore, up 19 per cent YoY and 0.6 per cent QoQ.



Buying in select bluechip counters such as ITC, Maruti, ICICI Bank and helped benchmark indices to settle in the positive territory on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex recovered 212 points from day's low to settle at 38,767, up 160 points or 0.41 per cent. FMCG major emerged as the top gainer on the index with over 3 per cent gains while Tata Motors (down over 1 per cent) ened as the biggest loser.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled at 11,643.45, up 47 points or 0.40 per cent, with 27 constituents advancing and 23 declining.

On a weekly basis, Sensex lost 0.24 per cent while settled with 0.19 per cent decline.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index gained 44 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 15,426 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index added 56 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 15,022.

Sectorally, all the indices ended in the green with media stocks gaining the most, followed by FMCG and The Media index gained over 1 per cent to end at 2,443 level.

Shares of hit over a six-month high in the intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s 1 per cent gain, on the back of heavy volumes on the BSE. The stock ended at Rs 305.60 apiece, up 3 per cent.

Shares of SpiceJet surged 10 per cent to Rs 111 on Friday, gaining 18 per cent in the past two trading days after the company said it will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease. The company has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a no objection certificate (NOC) to import the aircraft. Shares, eventually closed at Rs 110, up nearly 9 per cent.