Market Wrap, April 16: Sensex gains 370 pts, Nifty ends at 11,787

Benchmark indices ended on a strong note on Tuesday after hitting fresh record highs in the intra-day trade on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 39,364.34 in the trade while the broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surpassed 11,800 level to hit a record of 11,810.95.
At close, the 30-share index Sensex of BSE ended at 39,276, up 370 points or 0.95 per cent while Nifty closed at 11,787, up 97 points or 0.83 per cent.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 19 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 15,521, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index closed at 15,172, up 57 points, or 0.37 per cent.
Among sectoral indices, private bank stocks gained the most, followed by financial services and auto stocks.
Jet Airways ended around 8 per cent lower at Rs 241.50 apiece on the NSE after reports suggested the airline may shut down its opeartions temporarily.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hit a six-month high, extending its Monday’s 5 per cent rally on the BSE, after the company reported better than expected 2.4 per cent growth in constant currency (CC) revenue in the March 2018 quarter of financial year 2018 - 19 (Q4FY19). The stock settled at Rs 2,132 apiece on BSE, up over 1 per cent.
Polycab India shares made a strong stock market debut by listing at Rs 633, an 18 per cent hike against its issue price of Rs 538 per share on the BSE. The stock ended at Rs 655.00, up 3.48 per cent.
