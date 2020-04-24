Market Wrap, April 24: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic equity market ended in the red on Friday amid weak global cues. The decision of Mutual Fund (MF) yesterday to wind up six of its debt schemes also eroded sentiment.



The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) assured investors that majority of Fixed Income Mutual Funds AUM is invested in superior credit quality securities and schemes have appropriate liquidity to ensure normal operations and hence, investors should remain invested in Mutual Funds to create wealth over the long term.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 536 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 31,327.22 levels while the NSE's Nifty ended at 9,154.40, down 159.5 points or 1.7 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Finance (down 9 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (down over 6.5 per cent) were the top Sensex laggards. HDFC slipped 5 per cent and HDFC Bank ended nearly 2 per cent lower. On the other hand, Reliance Industries (up over 3 per cent) was the lead gainer.

Secorally, barring Nifty Pharma, all the other indices on the NSE ended in the red. Nifty Bank slipped 3.36 per cent to 19,587 levels while Nifty PSU Bank index declined around 4 per cent to 1,263. Nifty Financial Services index declined nearly 4 per cent to 9,432 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 1.77 per cent to 11,464 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 10,634, down 151.5 points or 1.4 per cent.



Global Markets

Asian shares and US stock futures fell on Friday, spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of US economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 per cent. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.56 per cent.

Shares in China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, fell 0.79 per cent.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 2.23 per cent, German DAX futures slipped 2.19 per cent and FTSE futures fell 1.36 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices fell and headed for their third weekly loss running as production shutdowns failed to keep pace with sliding demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Brent crude was down 73 cents, or 3.42 per cent, at $20.60 at the time of writing of this report, after hitting a session high of $22.70/bl earlier and jumping 5 per cent on Thursday. US oil fell by 84 cents, or 5.09 per cent, to $15.66 a barrel, having surged 20 per cent in the previous session.