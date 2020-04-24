Ticket size hurdle for PMS investors looking for top-ups in falling market

Investors in portfolio management services (PMS) schemes that want to top up their investment in a falling market are constrained by a regulatory diktat that became effective earlier this year. In January, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) raised the minimum ticket size in PMS schemes to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh earlier.

This meant that investors could no longer deploy additional money in a scheme unless they first met the minimum ticket size requirement. Before the new rules became applicable, investors could top up their existing investments by a few lakhs or even ...