Market Wrap, August 20: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After rallying for three straight days, the domestic stock market came under selling pressure on Thursday amid weak global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 394 points, or 1 per cent to settle at 38,220 while NSE's Nifty ended at 11,312 levels, up 96 points, or 0.84 per cent. India VIX rose over 4 per cent to 20.80 levels.

HDFC Ltd (down over 2 per cent) ended as the biggest loser on the Sensex while NTPC (up nearly 7 per cent) was the top gainer.

Of 30 constituents, 25 ended in the red while the other five settled in the green. Reliance Industries (RIL) contributed the most to the Sensex's fall, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

The broader market, however, ended with decent gains. The S&P BSE MidCap index added 0.87 per cent to settle at 14,869.42 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 14,421.54, up 0.72 per cent.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Private Bank index slipped over 1 per cent while Nifty Bank index fell 1.3 per cent to 21,999. Nifty Media, on the other hand, rose over 3 per cent to 1,598.65 levels.