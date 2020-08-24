Market Wrap, August 24: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Continuing its northward journey, the domestic stock market ended around 1 per cent higher on Monday, led by buying in private banks, and finance stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 364 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 38,799 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 11,466 points, up 95 points or 0.83 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, declined over 4 per cent to 19.12 levels.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the major contributors to the Sensex's gains while Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Infosys were the major drags.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended nearly 0.5 per cent higher at 15,019 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index outperformed the benchmark by surging nearly 1.6 per cent to 14,855.09 levels.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Private Bank index gained the most - up 2.45 per cent to 12,484.50 levels. Nifty Bank climbed 533 points or 2.39 per cent to 22,833 levels. On the flip side, Nifty Realty lost 1 per cent while Nifty IT index slipped 0.3 per cent.