Market Wrap, August 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian market ended higher on Tuesday; however, the gains were capped owing to selling in counters such as Reliance Industries (RIL), and Infosys. Further, continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, too, weighed on investor sentiment.

India has recorded 60,975 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,170,942.



The S&P BSE Sensex today ended 45 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 38,844 levels, with Bajaj Finance (up over 4 per cent) being the top gainer and NTPC (down over 1 per cent) the biggest loser.



NSE's Nifty settled flat at 11,472, up around 6 points or 0.05 per cent. India VIX increased over 2 per cent to 19.6 levels.

Earlier, the benchmark indices scaled the highest level in the last six months, on the back of firm global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 39,009 levels. The Nifty50 index also dipped below the 11,500 after holding on to the psychological level for the first one hour.

The Nifty sectoral indices were mixed, with the Nifty PSU Bank index, up over 1 per cent, leading the list of gainers.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended 0.11 per cent higher while the S&P BSE MidCap index gained 0.5 per cent.