Market Wrap, June 11: Bank, metal stocks lift Sensex , Nifty over 11,950

Benchmark indices ended higher, lifted by bank and metal stocks, for third consecutive trading session on Tuesday that also saw and reclaim the 40,000-mark and 12,000-mark, respectively, during intra-day trade although the indices settled at lower levels by the end.

The benchmark S&P BSE rose 166 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 39,950, with Tata Motors, ONGC, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Vedanta among the top gainers. Only seven out of the 30 BSE constituents ended the day in the red.

The broader Nifty50 index added 43 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 11,966. About 1,141 shares advanced, 1,393 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the NSE.

Among sectoral indices, only FMCG and Nifty Pharma indices were trading in the red, with Nifty PSU Bank, up 1.69 per cent, leading the list of gainers, followed by Nifty Metal index, up 1.32 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index jumped 118 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 15,040, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index rose 34 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 14,619.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of all listed Indiabulls Group companies were under pressure, falling up to 10 per cent on the BSE during the early morning trade on Tuesday after media reports alleged Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) for misappropriating Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies surged 12 per cent to Rs 193 in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday on the back of heavy volumes after promoter Twin Star Overseas removed entire pledge on the company's shares. The share ended the day 10.81 per cent higher at Rs 191.75.