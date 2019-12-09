Market Wrap, Dec 9: Sensex up 42 pts, Nifty at 11,937; Auto stocks gain

Equity ended a volatile trading session in the positive territory on Monday supported by buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, and Axis Bank. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 42.28 points, or 0.1 per cent, higher at 40,487.43 level. Axis Bank (up over 2 per cent) topped the 30-share index as the top gainer, while TCS (down 3 per cent) was the top loser.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 settled at 11,937.50-mark, up 16 points, or 0.13 per cent.

Sectoral indices ended the session mixed on the NSE. At close, Nifty Realty Index closed with a cut of 1.15 per cent, while Nifty Auto index closed 0.73 per cent higher.

In the broader market, the S&P mid-cap index settled 0.09 per cent higher at 14,680.92, while the S&P NSE small-cap index slipped 0.48 per cent to 13,275.41.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of Century Textiles & Industries hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 515, up 5 per cent on Monday, having surged 9 per cent in the past two trading days, in an otherwise range-bound market on the BSE on expectation of a healthy financial performance going forward.

Shares of automobile companies gained on Monday after Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) increased its production in November. At 10:30 AM, the S&P BSE Auto index climbed 1.5 per cent as compared to a flat benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and was the top gainer among BSE sectoral indices.

Shares of Dish TV India surged 15 per cent to Rs 14.44 on the BSE on Monday after the company said the default in debt repayment was on account of a temporary cash shortfall due to peak payment commitments to suppliers. The company issued the statement after rating agency Care Ratings downgraded the rating of the company's short-term bank facilities to ‘CARE D’ from ‘CARE A4+’

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks edged up on Monday, catching some of Wall Street’s momentum after surprisingly strong US.jobs data, although regional gains were capped by concerns about China’s economic slowdown due to the prolonged Sino-US trade war.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei added 0.33 per cent while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.27 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite stood flat and so did Hong Kong’s Hang Seng.

European shares are expected to give up some of the gains made on Friday after the U.S. payrolls data, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.14 per cent, German DAX futures slipping 0.04 per cent and FTSE futures losing 0.35 per cent.