Market Wrap, Feb 4: Sensex ends 113 pts up, nifty at 10,912; DHFL up 3%

The benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday after a volatile session led by gains in RIL, HDFC, HDFC Bank, TCS and ONGC.

The S&P BSE ended at 36,583, up 113 points, or 0.31 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,912, up 19 points or 0.17 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Bank index ended 0.37 per cent higher led by RBL Bank and Federal Bank. index settled 0.19 per cent higher led by gains in TCS and Tech Mahindra.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index ended 140 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 14,501, while S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 13,786, down 164 points or 1.18 per cent.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) settled at Rs 115 apiece, up 3.46 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the management in the conference call said that the company is seeking a strategic partner to bring fresh equity.

Shares of Company ended 3.32 per cent higher to Rs 1,024 apiece. hit a new high on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported strong growth of 41.6 per cent in net profit of Rs 416 crore in December quarter (Q3FY19). The company had a profit of Rs 308 crore in the year-ago quarter. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,006 recorded on April 18, 2018.

