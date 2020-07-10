Market Wrap, July 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian stock market ended Friday's volatile session in the negative territory amid weak global cues. The relentless rise in Covid-19 cases both in India as well as on the global front weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 143 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 36,594 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 10,768, down 45 points or 0.42 per cent.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank contributed the most to the Sensex's fall. Axis Bank ended as the top loser on the index while Reliance Industries (RIL) ended as the biggest gainer - up around 3 per cent. RIL hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,884.40 during the day before settling at Rs 1,878.50 on the BSE.

On a weekly basis, Sensex gained 1.6 per cent while Nifty rose 1.5 per cent.

The sectoral trends on the NSE remained mixed. While financials, metals and auto stocks declined in the trade, pharma, FMCG, and realty counters rallied. The Nifty Pharma gained 0.85 per cent to 10,072.25 levels. On the other hand, Nifty Bank slipped over 2 per cent to 22,398.45 points.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 0.72 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index declined 0.35 per cent.



