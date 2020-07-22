Market Wrap, July 22: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Snapping their five-day gaining streak, the benchmark indices ended Wednesday's choppy session in the red amid selling in IT, private banks, and consumer goods shares. Weak global owing to US-China tensions and a surge in coronavirus cases dented the investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex today ended 59 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 37,872, with Axis Bank (up 7 per cent) being the top gainer and HUL (down 3 per cent) the biggest loser.

NSE's Nifty ended at 11,133, down 30 points or 0.27 per cent. India VIX, the volatility index gained over 1 per cent to 24.75 levels.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries (RIL) hit a fresh record high of Rs 2,010 on the BSE during the day. The stock ended at Rs 2,004, up over 1.6 per cent.

Bajaj Auto ended 0.6 per cent lower at Rs 2,986 on the BSE after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 528 crore for the April-June quarter of FY21 (Q1FY21), down 53 per cent, from a profit of Rs 1,125.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Axis Bank ended over 7 per cent higher at Rs 479 on the BSE after the private sector lender reported a healthy set of April-June (Q1FY21) quarter numbers with a strong operational performance.

The sectoral trend on the NSE was largely negative. The Nifty PSU Bank index declined over 1.5 per cent to 1,449.20 levels while the Nifty Auto slipped over 1.2 per cent to 7,203.95 points. The Nifty IT index fell over 1 per cent to 17,076 points. On the other hand, Nifty Bank gained nearly 0.5 per cent to 22,882.60 levels and the Nifty Pharma rose 0.21 per cent to 10,175 points.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index gained 0.19 per cent to 13,649 while S&P BSE SmallCap index slipped 0.23 per cent to 12,917.