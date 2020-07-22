Markets ride easy money wave, experts caution against asset price bubbles

Global equity markets are having a dream run spurred by aggressive stimulus measures by global central banks. Most global markets have managed to wipe out deep losses seen in March, amid the coronavirus scare, to trade in green for 2020.

On Tuesday, the benchmark Nifty closed at 11,162—less than 10 per cent away from a new peak—despite the unprecedented economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The Indian markets have now rebounded 47 per cent from March lows and have gained 27 per cent in past two months. The V-shaped rebound has been ...