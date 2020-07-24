Market Wrap, July 24: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian stock market ended Friday's volatile session on a flat note with negative bias led by selling in financial, auto, and metal counters. However, Reliance Industries (RIL) and IT stocks gave much-needed support.

The S&P BSE Sensex today ended at 38,129, down 12 points or 0.03 per cent while NSE's Nifty ended 21 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 11,194 points.

Of 30 stocks on Sensex, 23 declined and the rest 7 advanced. HCL Tech (up over 4 per cent) ended as the top gainer on the index, followed by RIL (up 4 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up over 3 per cent). On the flip side, Axis Bank (down over 3 per cent) emerged as the biggest loser.

On a weekly basis, Sensex rallied 3 per cent while Nifty gained 2.68 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries continued to soar and hit a new high of Rs 2,162.80 on the BSE. The market capitalisation of the company breached Rs 14 trillion today. The stock ended at Rs 2,146, up over 4 per cent on the BSE.



Shares of Mphasis jumped over 14 per cent to Rs 1,118.70 on the BSE after the company’s April-June quarter (Q1FY21) earnings came in-line with Street estimate. Besides, signing of new deal worth $216 million deal in July 2020, in addition to the Q1 TCV declared wins worth $259 million, boosted sentiment.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index slipped 0.6 per cent to 13,702.55 while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 12,967, down 0.23 per cent.

On the sectoral front, barring Nifty IT, all the other indices ended in the red. Nifty Bank declined 422 points or 1.83 per cent to 22,662 while Nifty Metal slipped over 2 per cent to 2,087.50 levels. Nifty IT, on the other hand, gained 1.4 per cent to 17,286 levels.