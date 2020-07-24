NIIT Tech, Trent: 10 stocks that look bullish on moving average indicator

Moving averages play a prominent role in determining the overall market trend. Stocks trading above averages indicate a bullish view, which further leads to an upside rally that capitalises on volume. In short, stocks trading above moving averages witness a rise in volumes as the price starts to gradually move north.

Broadly, three moving averages are considered while looking for short to medium-term trade. This includes 50-day moving average (DMA), 100-DMA, and 200-DMA. Among these, the 200-DMA is most applicable. It identifies the price movement from one year's perspective. ...