RIL market valuation crosses Rs 14 trillion-mark; stock hits new high

Reliance Industries' crossed Rs 14 lakh crore-mark on Friday as its stock rallied over 4 per cent to scale its fresh peak.

The company's partly paid-up shares listed separately have a market capitalisation of Rs 53,821 crore. The combined market capitalisation of now stands at Rs 14,07,854.41 crore.

The stock of the country's most valued firm jumped 4.32 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,149.70 on the

This took its to Rs 13,54,033.41 crore in the late morning trade on the

On the NSE, shares of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate rose by 4.47 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 2,149.90.

Shares of had on Thursday also jumped nearly 3 per cent amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate's retail arm.

The company's partly paid-up shares zoomed 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,299 on the

ReliancePP -- the partly paid-up shares issued in the recently concluded rights issue -- had listed on the stock exchanges on June 15, 2020.

While RIL is the country's most valuable listed company, the second-placed TCS has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,07,419.38 crore, followed by HDFC Bank at the third place with an m-cap of Rs 6,11,095.46 crore.

