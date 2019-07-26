Market Wrap, July 26: Sensex snaps 6-day losing streak, up 52 pts

Domestic indices ended Friday's lackluster trade with marginal gains. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and broader Nifty50 traded range-bound for better part of the day tracking corporate earnings and weakness in global

The Sensex ended 52 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 37,883 levels pulled up by automobile manufacturers, banking and financial stocks. YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hero Moto Corp, and M&M ended the day as top gainers while Vedanta, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance were the top laggards at the close. On the other hand, Nifty50 settled at 11,284 mark, up 32 points, or 0.29 levels.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap ended 73 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 13,856 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap closed 29 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 13,060 levels.

Sectorally, all the indices ended in the green barring Nifty IT index. Nifty Auto index was the top performing index, closing with gains of over 2 per cent. Nifty Bank, including private bank and public sector bank indices, and Nifty Pharma ended with gains of a per cent each. Nifty IT index closed with a cut of 0.82 per cent.

Punjab National bank (PNB) on Friday reported a profit of Rs 1,018.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q1FY20) against loss of Rs 940 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Maruti Suzuki reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore for June quarter as compared to Rs 2,015.1 crore from the same period previous year. The company attributed this to lower sales volume and higher depreciation expenses.