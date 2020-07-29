Market Wrap, July 29: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended Wednesday's highly volatile session in the negative territory as investors booked profit in the recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries (RIL), and information technology (IT) counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 422 points or over 1 per cent lower at 38,071 levels with RIL (down nearly 4 per cent) being the top loser, and IndusInd Bank (up 4.5 per cent) the biggest gainer.

Further, RIL was also the major contributor to the Sensex's loss, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys, and HDFC.

NSE's Nifty settled at 11,203, down 98 points or 0.86 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, rose nearly 2 per cent to 24.09 levels.

The sectoral trends on the NSE remained mixed. Nifty Pharma advanced the most - up over 3 per cent to 10,441 levels while Nifty PSU Bank index gained over 1.5 per cent to 1,419 points. Nifty Auto, on the other hand, fell over 1 per cent 7,330 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 13,763 levels, up 0.68 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap gained over 0.4 per cent to 12,972 points.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of auto major, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), ended 1.6 per cent lower at Rs 6,185.60 apiece on the BSE after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 268.3 crore for the June quarter of FY21 (Q1FY21) as compared to profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories hit a record high of Rs 4,334 on the BSE after the company reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 579 crore in April-June quarter (Q1FY21), on the back of strong revenue growth. The stock ended at Rs 4,300, up over 6 per cent.

Tata Coffee ended over 12 per cent higher at Rs 93 on the BSE after the company reported robust performance for the April-June (Q1FY21) quarter. The Tata Group company's consolidated net profit increased by 77 per cent to Rs 62 crore on the back of strong volumes growth, as against Rs 35 crore profit clocked in the previous year quarter.



Shares of Nestle India ended 3 per cent lower on the BSE on Wednesday after the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major announced its June quarter numbers for the fiscal year 2020-21. For the quarter under review, Nestlé India on Tuesday reported an 11.14 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 486.60 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, helped by an increase in sales