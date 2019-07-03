Market Wrap July 3: Indices end flat ahead of Economic Survey

Trading on Wednesday remained range-bound as investors remained on the sidelines a day before the new government tables the Economic Survey in the Parliament on Thursday, July 4.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 23 points, or 0.06 per cent, higher at 39,839 levels with Indusind Bnak, L&T and ITC being the top gainers. The broader Nifty50 too settled at 11,917 levels, up 6 points, or 0.05 per cent.

In the broader market, S&P BSE Mid-Cap ended 16 points, or 0.11 per cent higher at 14,962 levels while the S&P BSE Small-Cap gained 37 points, or 0.26 per cent, to settle at 14,320 levels.

Sectorally, information technology (IT) scrips were under pressure with the index with ending 0.90 per cent lower. This was followed by losses in pharma and metal counters. Nifty public sector bank index settled 1.72 per cent higher followed by realty and media index, up close to a per cent each.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) gained in the early trade on Wednesday as the crude oil prices fell over 4 per cent in Tuesday's session. Other beneficiaries of the lower oil prices such as tyre and paint stocks, too, rallied in the trade.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) shares rose 7 per cent to Rs 81 in Wednesday's early morning trade on the BSE on report that its lenders were willing to consider the proposal of extending a fresh loan of Rs 12,000-18,000 crore over a year to the cash-starved mortgage lending firm.