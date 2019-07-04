Market Wrap July 4: Indices end higher ahead of Budget 2019

Domestic indices ended Thursday's trading session in the green ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Friday, July 5.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 69 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908 levels with Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank being the top gainers. The broader Nifty50 too settled at 11,947 levels, up 30 points, or 0.25 per cent.

In the broader market, S&P BSE Mid-Cap ended 0.19 per cent lower at 14,918 levels while the S&P BSE Small-Cap gained 0.12 per cent, to settle at 14,329 levels.

Sectorally, public sector banks' scrips gained the most with the index scaling 2 per cent intra-day. It ended 1.31 per cent higher. This was followed by gains in realty counters. The biggest losers at the bourses were metal and pharma scrips with their index sliding 1.11 per cent and 0.64 per cent respectively.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of Uniply Industries rallied nearly 5 per cent to Rs 66.50 apiece in the early morning trade on Thursday, a day after Kuwait-based multi-family office investment firm Markab Capital WLL announced acquisition of a controlling stake in the company. The offer values the company at an enterprise value of over Rs 1,550 crore on a fully diluted basis.

Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH (IML) made a strong debut on the bourses, by listing at Rs 1,180, 21 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 973 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.