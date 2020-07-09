Market Wrap, July 9: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After a one-day blip, the domestic stock market once again ended in the positive territory on Thursday, led by buying in the financial counters. Further, investor sentiment also got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the India Global Week Summit, said India was seeing green shoots of economic recovery. "Story of global revival will have India playing a leading role," he said at the event.

The S&P BSE Sensex today gained 409 points or over 1 per cent to settle at 36,738 with SBI (up 4 per cent) being the top gainer and ONGC (down over 1 per cent) the biggest loser. HDFC, RIL, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the Sensex's gains. NSE's Nifty ended at 10,813, up 108 points or 1 per cent. India VIX, the volatility index, declined over 5 per cent to 24.75 levels.

IT major TCS settled 0.3 per cent lower on the NSE at Rs 2,213 ahead of its June quarter results due later in the day.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Metal index rallied the most - up 2 per cent, followed by Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank indices. Nifty FMCG, on the other hand, was the only index that ended in the red - down 0.33 per cent to 30,672 levels.

The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE MidCap ended flat at 13,493, up 0.07 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 0.49 per cent to settle at 12,848 points.