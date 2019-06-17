Market Wrap, June 17: Sensex tanks 491 points, ends below 39k

Benchmark indices slipped on Monday, dented by losses across sectors, after India slapped higher tariffs on certain US products in retaliation to Washington’s decision to remove certain trade privileges for New Delhi.

The government, after dragging its feet for almost a year, decided to increase tariffs on 29 high-value US agricultural and industrial imports by up to 50 per cent.



The investor sentiment was further dampened by patchy monsoon and the government’s ability to bolster a slowing economy.

The benchmark S&P ended the day 491 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,961, with Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC, Vedanta, and Sun Pharma topping the list of losers. Only YES Bank, Coal India, and Infosys out of the 30 BSE constituents ended the session in the green.

The broader Nifty50 index dipped 151 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 11,672.

All the sectoral indices closed Monday's session with losses, with Metal, down 2.87 per cent, and Auto, down 1.69 per cent, taking the deepest cuts. Moreover, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Service, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Private Bank, all dipped over 1 per cent.

In the broader market, the settled at 14,531, down 190 points, or 1.29 per cent, while the skidded 193 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 14,173.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) hit an over 28-year low of Rs 52.70, down 10 per cent on the BSE on Monday in the early morning trade after the auditors raised questions about the company’s ability to continue in business. The stock ended the day 4.72 per cent lower at Rs 56.50.



Shriram Transport Finance Company shares dipped 6.54 per cent to Rs 1,014 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday after Piramal Enterprises sold its entire 9.96 per cent stake in the company through open market.