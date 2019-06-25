Market Wrap June 25:Sensex ends 312 pts up, Nifty at 11,796; RIL top gainer

-
-
Benchmark indices halted their two-day losing streak to settle 0.8 per cent higher in Tuesday's session, lifted by gains in heavyweights like Reliance Industries and HDFC.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 312 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 39,435, with Reliance, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, and Powergrid among the top gainers. The broader Nifty50 index settled 97 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 11,796. The market breadth was in favour of buyers. About 911 stocks advanced and 834 shares declined on the NSE.
All the Nifty sectoral indices ended the session in the green, with Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank gaining 1.7 and 1 per cent, respectively.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index added 96 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 14,674, while the S&P BSE SmallCap climbed 45 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 14,108.
BUZZING STOCKS
SBI Life Insurance shares dipped 5 per cent to Rs 674.90 on the BSE on Tuesday, as BNP Paribas Cardif's offer-for-sale (OFS) opened today. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 650 per share. READ MORE
Trent shares jumped 2 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 436 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, extending Monday's rally of 5 per cent, after the company said it was seeking shareholders' approval to allot up to 24.65 million equity shares to Tata Sons. The stok ended the day 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 432.25.
