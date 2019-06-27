Market Wrap June 27: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on F&O expiry day

Benchmark indices ended with marginal cuts on the last day of the June Futures & Options (F&O) series in Thursday's volatile session.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed from its previous day's close, up 6 points to 39,586, with Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, ITC, and Infosys the biggest BSE losers. The broader Nifty50 index also dipped 6 points to 11,842. The market breadth, however, was tilted in favour of buyers. About 1,014 stocks advanced and 743 declined on the NSE.

In a volatile session, Sensex rose to 39,817 while Nifty reclaimed the 11,900 level but failed to hold the same.

The Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed on Thursday. Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto gained the most 1.9 and 1.1 per cent, respectively, while Nifty IT took the deepest cut, down 0.68 per cent.

The broader market fared better. The S&P BSE MidCap index settled 54 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 14,853, while the S&P BSE SmallCap climbed 75 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 14,249.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen (CAGL) has surged 8 per cent to Rs 562 on the BSE on Thursday in early morning trade after the company completed a direct assignment of Rs 139 crore on June 26. By the day's end, the stock settled 0.18 per cent higher at Rs 521.10.

Shares of Cox & Kings were locked in lower circuit for the second straight day, down 10 per cent at Rs 40 after Brickwork Ratings downgraded credit rating of the company's non convertible debenture issue which highlighted delays in debt reduction and increase in receivables.

State Bank of India (SBI) shares rose 1.1 per cent higher at Rs 362.05 on the BSE, after the state-owned lender said its board will consider raising capital additional tier-1 capital.