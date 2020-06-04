Market Wrap, June 4: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After rallying for six straight sessions, the domestic equity market took a breather on Thursday amid selling in financial counters. Meanwhile, erroneous price feeds for Bank Nifty contracts disrupted trading activity. Several brokers halted trading in Bank Nifty derivatives — the most traded index after Nifty, citing error in exchange feeds. NSE said it was examining the issue.

At the index level, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 129 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 33,980.70, with Tech Mahindra (up over 5 per cent) being the top gainer and Asian Paints (down around 5 per cent) the biggest loser. Telecom major Bharti Airtel witnessed a sharp surge in the fag end of the session after agency Reuters reported that Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in the telecom company.

NSE's Nifty held 10,000 levels and ended at 10,029, down 32 points or 0.32 per cent. Volatility guage, India VIX, slipped nearly 2 per cent to 29.51 levels.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank index took the biggest knock - down over 3 per cent to 11,128.70 levels while Nifty Bank ended 2.63 per cent lower at 20,390.45 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended flat at 12,333.29, down just 0.06 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index shed 0.05 per cent to 11,564.79.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries (RIL) reclaimed the 10 trillion m-cap. The stock ended nearly 2.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,579.95 apiece on the BSE.



Shares of Aurobindo Pharma hit a 52-week high of Rs 791 on the BSE during the day after the company reported healthy March quarter results. That apart, early today, the company informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the inspection of the company's oral solids formulation manufacturing facility at New Jersey as official action indicated (OAI). The stock ended at Rs 759 on the BSE, up over 1 per cent.

VST Tillers Tractors hit a high of Rs 1,310 on the BSE after the company reported strong tractors sales of 633 units in May 2020, up 23 per cent YoY, from 527 units sold in May 2019. In April, the company had posted 23.7 per cent YoY de-growth in sales. The stock ended over 12 per cent higher at Rs 1,240 apiece on the BSE.