Market Wrap, June 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After a one day blip, equity market once again edged higher on Friday, led by buying in financial, metal and auto stocks. PSU bank stocks advanced the most in trade after state-owned lender, State Bank of India, posted a net profit of Rs 3,581 crore for the March quarter of FY20 (Q4FY20). The profit grew 326.93 per cent from Rs 838 crore clocked in the year-ago quarter (Q4FY19). Sequentially, the profit declined by 35.85 per cent.



The S&P BSE Sensex gained 307 points or 0.9 per cent to settle at 34,287.24 while NSE's Nifty ended at 10,142.15, up 113 points or 1.13 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, slipped dropped nearly 4 per cent to 28.51 levels.

On a weekly basis, Sensex rallied 5.7 per cent and Nifty added 5.86 per cent.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained around 7 per cent to 1,386.75 levels with all the 13 constituents advancing. Nifty Metal index rallied nearly 4 per cent to 2,049.70 levels. On the other hand, Nifty FMCG was the only index that ended in the red. The index settled 0.27 per cent lower at 29,542 levels.

In the broader market, both the mid and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE MidCap index climbed 1.8 per cent to 12,554.16 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index surged 2.51 per cent to 11,855 levels.