Market Wrap, June 7: Sensex up 86 pts, Nifty at 11,871 in volatile session

Benchmark indices ended Friday's volatile session with marginal gains, lifted by HDFC twins and bank stocks amid weakness in pharma counters.

The S&P rose 86 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 39,616, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank being the top gainers. Only 12 of the 30 BSE constituents ended the day in the green.

The broader Nifty50 index added 27 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,871. About 1058 shares advanced, 1390 shares declined, and 146 shares remained unchanged on the NSE.

The sectoral indices traded mixed, with Fin Service index gaining the most 0.9 per cent, while the Pharma index slipped the most 1.2 per cent.

In the broader markets, the dipped 25 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 14,906, while the was down 16 points , or 0.1 per cent, to 14,657.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of Eros International Media on Friday plunged 20 per cent to hit a new low of Rs 42.50 despite the company's clarification on credit rating downgrade by CARE Ratings, which had cut its long-term loan facilities ratings from 'BBB-' to 'D'.

Shares of Manappuram Finance slipped 10 per cent in the intra-day trade to quote Rs 124 apeice on the BSE on Friday after regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), issued notice to five Asset Management (AMCs) alleging insider trading in favour of the company. The stock, however, pared some of its losses later in the day to settle at Rs 131.90, down 4.18 per cent.