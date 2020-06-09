Market Wrap, June 9: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic equity market slipped over a per cent on Tuesday amid across-the-board sell-off with the financials taking the biggest knock. Sentiment took a hit after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by the July end, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital will rise to over 550,000.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 414 points or 1.2 per cent to settle at 33,956.69 while NSE's Nifty ended at 10,047, down 121 points or 1.19 per cent. Nifty Bank lost 462 points or over 2 per cent to 20,724.90 levels. Volatility index, India VIX, climbed over 2 per cent to 30.26 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 12,557.50, down 26 points or 0.21 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index declined 1 per cent to 11,846.05 levels.

Sectorally, barring Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG stocks, all the other indices ended in the red. Nifty Metal and Nifty IT dropped over 1 per cent each while Nifty Media slipped over 3 per cent to 1,320.85 levels. On the contrary, Nifty Pharma gained nearly 2 per cent while Nifty FMCG ended flat at 29,524.90 levels, up 0.08 per cent.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of (AGEL) hit a new high of Rs 312.75, up 5 per cent on the BSE after the company said it has bagged the world's largest solar bid worth $6 billion. READ MORE

Shares of multiplex operators, and Inox Leisure, came under selling pressure after reporting weak earnings for the quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20), impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19 in the last month of the quarter. At the close, stock stood at Rs 1,087.25, down over 6 per cent while slipped over 10 per cent to Rs 254 on the BSE